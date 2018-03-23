Image caption The EasyJet pilots have been suspended pending a disciplinary investigation said the airline.

Two EasyJet pilots have been suspended after footage emerged of them using a mobile phone app while flying.

The Luton-based airline said it was taking the matter "seriously" and the actions were "not acceptable".

As reported in The Sun, a pilot filmed another pilot dancing with an "animated woman" from a Snapchat game and writing a report "with an owl" dancing on the screen beside him.

EasyJet said passenger safety was not compromised.

A spokeswoman for EasyJet said it happened when the aircraft was in cruise control and the flight operated safely.

She said: "Whilst at no point was the safety of the passengers compromised, this falls well short of the high standards EasyJet expects of its pilots.

"It is not acceptable and is not representative of the thousands of highly professional pilots who work for the airline.

"We take this issue seriously and, as such, the pilots have been suspended (in line with our procedures) pending a disciplinary investigation."

The Sun said it happened on a Paris to Madrid flight on Wednesday.