Man dies in four-vehicle crash in Luton
- 25 March 2018
A man has died in a collision involving three cars and a van in Luton in the early hours.
The emergency services were called to Hatters Way at about 02:00 BST, according to Bedfordshire Police.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt Keith Evans said: "Our investigation into the details surrounding the collision is ongoing. We would urge any witnesses of the incident to come forward."