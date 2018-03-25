Image copyright Google Image caption Azaan Kaleem was found fatally wounded in Hartsfield Road

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager stabbed in Luton died.

Azaan Kaleem, 18, who lived in the town, was found in a critical condition in Hartsfield Road at about 17:20 GMT on Thursday.

He died of his injuries in hospital on Saturday, police have confirmed.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to get in touch.

An investigation has been launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

More Bedfordshire stories

Det Insp Dani Bailey said: "This is a truly tragic incident which has resulted in a young man sadly dying as a result of his injuries.

"We are continuing to follow a number of leads and I would urge anyone with information which could help our investigation to contact us."