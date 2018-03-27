Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Steven Gane joked about his girlfriend's death

The father of a woman who took her own life has described the man who physically and mentally abused her as an "animal" and "monster".

On Monday, Steven Gane, 31, was jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour towards Kellie Sutton - his girlfriend.

Gane, was also found guilty of actual bodily harm and assault by beating at St Albans Crown Court.

Ian Sutton said: "She stopped going out, went withdrawn. She wasn't Kellie in the end. He [Gane] changed her."

Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, Mr Sutton continued: "He's not a man, to do that to a woman. [He's] just an animal, a monster.

"Everything got on top of her in the end. He showed no remorse at all in court."

Judge Philip Grey said Gane's actions had driven Ms Sutton to suicide and sentenced him to four years and three months in prison.

'A bit of justice'

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Gane was cleared of a second charge of assault by beating at St Albans Crown Court

Ms Sutton, 30, a mother of three, began a relationship with Gane in March 2017 and the court heard she had changed from a positive and outgoing woman into someone who was increasingly isolated from her friends.

On 23 August, she was found by unconscious by Gane at her home in Pollards Close, Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire, after attempting to take her own life.

She never regained consciousness and life support was withdrawn three days later.

Gane, of Gadsden Close, Upminster in east London, was cleared of a second charge of assault by beating.

"He gets to come out in a couple of years to his family and friends - if he's got any friends left. Kellie can't. It's caused so much heartache." Mr Sutton said.

"We have got a bit of justice out of it [the court case]. I can't thank the police enough for their part. I hope it helps other women in the future."