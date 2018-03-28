Beds, Herts & Bucks

Ram-raid closes Broxbourne railway station

  • 28 March 2018
Broxbourne station ram raid Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption thieves targeted a cash machine just inside the door

A Hertfordshire train station was closed on Wednesday morning following a ram-raid overnight.

Greater Anglia trains said Broxbourne station had been "declared a crime scene" after thieves targeted a cash machine just inside the door shortly before 03:30 BST.

Trains did not stop at the station for several hours but it reopened at about 07:45 BST.

There was "some ongoing disruption", the train operator tweeted.

Parts of the station and platforms remained closed while officers carry out investigations, British Transport Police said.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Trains were not stopping at the station early on Wednesday

