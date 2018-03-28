Ram-raid closes Broxbourne railway station
A Hertfordshire train station was closed on Wednesday morning following a ram-raid overnight.
Greater Anglia trains said Broxbourne station had been "declared a crime scene" after thieves targeted a cash machine just inside the door shortly before 03:30 BST.
Trains did not stop at the station for several hours but it reopened at about 07:45 BST.
There was "some ongoing disruption", the train operator tweeted.
Parts of the station and platforms remained closed while officers carry out investigations, British Transport Police said.