A Hertfordshire train station was closed on Wednesday morning following a ram-raid overnight.

Greater Anglia trains said Broxbourne station had been "declared a crime scene" after thieves targeted a cash machine just inside the door shortly before 03:30 BST.

Trains did not stop at the station for several hours but it reopened at about 07:45 BST.

There was "some ongoing disruption", the train operator tweeted.

Parts of the station and platforms remained closed while officers carry out investigations, British Transport Police said.