Azaan Kaleem's family said the teenager was "extremely kind at heart"

A fifth man has been charged with murder after an 18-year-old died after being stabbed in Luton.

Azaan Kaleem, who lived in the town, was found in a critical condition in Hartsfield Road at about 17:20 GMT on Thursday.

He died of his injuries in hospital on Saturday.

Callum Smith, 19, of Carriage Crescent, Luton, has been charged with murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Luton Magistrates' Court.

Four other Luton men have been charged in connection with the incident.

Rashaan Ellis, 18, of Derwent Road, and Reece Bliss-McGrath, 19, of Exton Avenue, are charged with murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Two 17-year-old boys, who can not be named for legal reasons, have also been charged - one with murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and the other with murder and affray.

All four appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court and have been remained into custody.