Image copyright St Albans City FC / CWC Group Image caption Club co-owner Lawrence Levy said the rest of the community village development is funding the stadium

A proposal for a 6,000-capacity football stadium to "sustain" a non-league club has been revealed.

St Albans City FC has unveiled plans for the facility in Noke Lane, as part of a 900-home "village" close to junction 21A of the M25.

The stadium scheme will include conference and banqueting facilities, an academy and a restaurant and bar.

Club co-owner Lawrence Levy said, without a new ground, the owners could not keep funding the club indefinitely.

St Albans City, of National League South, currently play at Clarence Park, which has been the club's home since the its formation in 1908.

The ground's capacity is 3,700 but the stadium, in a Victorian park, cannot be developed further.

'Support the future'

"It costs us £100,000 a year just to keep the lights on at Clarence Park," Mr Levy said.

"If we don't get the support to create the sustainability the club needs, we can't keep affording to put money in.

"We are supporting the future of [the club], but if St Albans [as a city] doesn't feel it needs this effort then we can't keep [spending]."

Image copyright Geograph/Steve Daniels Image caption Clarence Park, shown here in 1982, seats about 700 people in a 3,700 capacity ground

The scheme is being developed in partnership with the landowner, the CWC Group, which will be funding the stadium as part of the wider community village project which is due to include a business park, primary school, convenience store, pub/restaurant and a GP surgery.

The proposal is subject to inclusion in St Albans District Council's new local plan and if it is accepted, the club will look to get planning permission.

Mr Levy said: "This development will not only benefit the council in business rates and council tax and provide a community hub, but it will be at no cost to the council."

If the plans are accepted, the club is looking to be in the stadium by 2022.