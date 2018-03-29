Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption David Molloy was fatally stabbed in Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead

A fifth person has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing.

David Molloy, 24, died at the scene in Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead just after 02:20 GMT on 13 March.

Paul Smith, 48, from Maylands Avenue in the town, has been charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

He has been bailed to appear before magistrates in St Albans next month. Four others have already been charged - one with murder.

Mohammed Tariq Khalid, 27, of no fixed address, is charged with murder and has been remanded in custody.

Karen Payne, 37, of Saturn Way, is accused of perverting the course of justice.

Emma Payne, 40, of Eight Acres, Tring, and Matthew Eyles, 43, of no fixed address, have been charged with assisting an offender.

All four have been remanded in custody and are due at Luton Crown Court next month.

A further two people, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both from Luton, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.