Man charged in Bedford 1999 rape 'cold case'
- 29 March 2018
A man has been charged with raping a woman almost 20 years ago, after an inquiry was re-opened as part of a "cold case" review.
Bedfordshire Police said a woman was attacked in Bromham Road, Bedford, on the evening of Tuesday, 1 June, 1999.
Donald Kargbo-Reffell, 49, of Princess Street, Clapham near Bedford has appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court.
He has been released on police bail and is next due at Luton Crown Court on 30 April.