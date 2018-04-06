Luton shooting: Two men in hospital with bullet wounds
Two men have been shot in Luton, police said.
Bedfordshire Police received reports of two men with bullet wounds in Portland Road, at about 21:50 BST on Thursday.
The force said: "Officers attended the scene, along with other emergency services, and both men have been taken to hospital for treatment."
Neither of the men are thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries, said the force, which encouraged anyone with information to get in touch.