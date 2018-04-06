Beds, Herts & Bucks

Luton shooting: Two men in hospital with bullet wounds

  • 6 April 2018

Two men have been shot in Luton, police said.

Bedfordshire Police received reports of two men with bullet wounds in Portland Road, at about 21:50 BST on Thursday.

The force said: "Officers attended the scene, along with other emergency services, and both men have been taken to hospital for treatment."

Neither of the men are thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries, said the force, which encouraged anyone with information to get in touch.

