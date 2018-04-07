Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Two men were shot in Luton on Thursday evening

An Imam chased a car down the road and threw a brick at it after one of its occupants shot him in the arm.

The 47-year-old, who asked not to be named, was shot at three times in Luton on Thursday. Two shots missed, while the third left him with minor injuries.

A second man, 30, was seriously injured after being shot in the face. Police have arrested two men, aged 30 and 32.

The Imam said he was targeted shortly after he left his mosque following evening prayers, at about 21:50 BST.

He said a passenger in a black BMW pulled out a shotgun after the car's driver became "a bit vexed".

He said: "A shot was fired at me which missed. So did a second shot and it was a third shot that hit me although at that moment I didn't know it.

"The car turned right into Portland Road and started to drive away and I chased after it.

"I managed to pick up a brick and I smashed the windscreen.

"I couldn't keep up with it and further along the road is when the other man was shot I understand a pellet has gone into his eye although I didn't see it happen."

The Imam said it was only when passers-by came to his aid that he realised his arm was bleeding and he had been shot.

Police said the second victim remained in hospital with serious injuries.

Det Insp Craig Laws said: "We are treating this as an isolated incident, but are continuing to appeal for information that could help our ongoing investigation."