Image copyright Facebook Image caption Luigi Basile died at Stevenage custody suite after being arrested

Two police officers are being investigated for potential misconduct after the death of a man in custody.

Luigi Basile, 48, died at Stevenage custody suite in September when he was arrested on suspicion of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Mr Basile was taken to the suite by van and police said "it was clear he had become unwell" upon arrival.

Two officers have now been served "notices that standards of professional behaviour may have been breached".

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has been investigating, said the Hertfordshire Police officers would be interviewed "in due course".

A spokesman added: "It should be noted that the serving of notices does not indicate guilt, or mean that misconduct proceedings will necessarily follow."

Mr Basile, from Sandridge, Hertfordshire, had been arrested in St Albans and, despite CPR being performed, was pronounced dead at the suite.