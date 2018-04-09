Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to an aggravated burglary on Rye Road

The victim of a burglary at a residential property has been taken to hospital, police have said.

Police were called to an aggravated burglary on Rye Road in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, at about 15:00 GMT.

Armed officers stopped two vehicles on Ware Road and two knives and a quantity of drugs were found.

Police have not said how the male victim of the burglary was injured or what his condition is, but six men have been arrested and remain in custody.

The men were arrested on suspicion of suspicion of aggravated burglary, drug offences and possession of an offensive weapon.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Trident Area Command are investigating.