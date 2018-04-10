Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attack happened in an underpass under Silbury Boulevard

A woman was raped by a man who grabbed her in an underpass in the early hours.

Police said the attack was under Silbury Boulevard in Milton Keynes between 03:15 and 03:30 BST.

The attacker grabbed the woman, aged in her 30s, from behind, said the Thames Valley Force.

The man is described as white with ginger hair and beard. He was wearing a dark-coloured bobble hat, a black coat, black jeans, and black wellington boots.

Police are appealing for witnesses and for anyone with dash-cam footage from the area at the time to come forward.