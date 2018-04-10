Image caption The crash happened at about 16:00 BST on New Bedford Road in Luton

A man is in a critical condition after a crash involving two buses in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police said 13 people have been taken to hospital following the incident on New Bedford Road.

Police, fire crews and the air ambulance attended the scene.

The Luton and Dunstable Hospital asked people to "avoid A&E for non life-threatening illnesses" while they assist those who need "urgent help".

Image caption Bedfordshire Police said one man is in a critical condition following the crash