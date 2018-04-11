Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in an underpass under Silbury Boulevard

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in an underpass.

Police said the attack on the woman in her 30s took place under Silbury Boulevard in Milton Keynes between 03:15 and 03:30 BST on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man from the Fishermead area of the town was arrested later that day and remains in police custody.

Thames Valley Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and for anyone with dash-cam footage from the area at the time to come forward.