Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Gregory Houslin left his victim with "significant" face and head injuries, police said

A man who bit his partner in the face during a "vicious and unprovoked" attack after a "petty" argument about Christmas dinner has been jailed.

Gregory Houslin, 36, caused significant injuries by hitting the woman's head against the sink at an address in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire Police said.

Police said he later tried to get her to retract her statement against him.

Houslin, of St Albans Road, Watford, admitted causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for two years on Monday.

Police said he also punched the woman on 25 December and pushed her down on to a bed so she could not breathe.

Det Con Emily Stelling said: "This was a vicious and unprovoked attack on a woman following from a petty argument on Christmas Day.

"He has showed no remorse for his actions. His sentence reflects the seriousness of his actions."