Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The Health and Safety Executive said a member of staff died at Scapa UK on the Woodside Industrial Estate in Dunstable

Health and safety bosses are looking at how a man working at an adhesive tape factory died.

The unnamed 45-year-old man died at the Scapa UK plant, at the Woodside Industrial Estate in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, on Tuesday night.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it was investigating the death.

Scapa UK said it was working closely with the authorities to establish what had happened.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The 45-year-old man was looked after by two ambulance staff at the scene

The East of England Ambulance Service said it was called at 11:26 BST and sent an ambulance crew to the scene.

A spokesman said: "Sadly despite the best efforts of our staff the man passed away. Our thoughts go out to his family."

A spokeswoman for Scapa UK said: "We are deeply saddened by the incident and extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."