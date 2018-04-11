Image copyright Colin Derrick Image caption Ray Dare had been attempting to set a new national record for a 91-year-old when he was killed

A man has been charged over the death of a 91-year-old cyclist who was killed while trying to set a national record.

Ray Dare, a retired telecoms engineer from Leatherhead, Surrey, died in a collision with a van on the A41 near Aylesbury on 19 July.

Thames Valley Police charged Alan Mills, 46, of Austins Mead, Bovingdon, with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Mr Mills is due to appear before High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on 4 May.

Image caption Mr Dare had always been a keen cyclist and held a number of veteran records

Mr Dare had been a member of the Kingston Phoenix Road Club in Surrey for 65 years.

The club described Mr Dare as a "genuine legend" of cycling and said at the time of his death that he was attempting to ride 10 miles in under 29 minutes and 43 seconds, what would have been a new national record for his age.