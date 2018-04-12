Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Koy Bentley died after being stabbed twice

A teenager accused of killing his friend at a flat from which they both dealt drugs told a court he had never wanted to hurt the victim.

Koy Bentley, 15, was stabbed at a flat in Water Lane, Watford, on 5 June and his injuries were likely to have been caused by a knife owned by his mother.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named, denies murder and was asked by his barrister at St Albans Crown Court "did you ever want to hurt Koy?".

The teenager replied "no, sir".

David Etherington QC had already asked "did you kill Koy Bentley?" and "did you ever want to hurt Koy?", to which the boy also said "no".

The court previously heard the two teens were dealing heroin and crack cocaine in the flat before Koy was stabbed through the lung and heart after an apparent "disagreement".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The teenagers and a man dealt Class A drugs from a flat in Water Lane

The defendant told the jury he met a 22-year-old man through Instagram and within three days was collected in a car and brought to Watford to sell drugs.

The man, who cannot be named, was in the flat with the teenagers at the time of Koy's death, as were two young women in a bedroom taking drugs.

He said he was "sorting out" money and drugs on the sofa when he heard a "thud" and saw the accused with a blood-stained knife in his right hand.

The 16-year-old apologised to Koy after he saw the blood pouring from under his armpit and sat him down in a chair, the man said.

The accused, from north London, denies murder but has pleaded guilty with the man that they - and Koy - conspired together to supply a controlled Class A drug.

The man also pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by instructing one of the women to lie to the ambulance crew about how Koy had received his injuries.

The trial continues.