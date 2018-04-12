Image caption A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the racist graffiti and detained under the Mental Health Act

A man has been arrested after racist graffiti appeared on church buildings, gravestones and a war memorial.

The graffiti appeared across Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, between 21 February and 2 April.

Thames Valley Police has arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the incidents and detained him under the Mental Health Act.

Insp Michael Morland asked anyone with information to come forward.

Image caption Thames Valley Police is asking anyone with information regarding the incidents to come forward

Phrases including "evil white failures" were daubed on a memorial at a graveyard in Newport Pagnell.

A nearby church was also vandalised with the words "Allah reigns".

Further vandalism took place in Willen, Broughton, Linford Wood and Kingston in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police said it was "carrying out a thorough investigation in connection with this incident".