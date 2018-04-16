Image copyright Geograph/Thomas Nugent Image caption Judge Nic Madge said custody was "inevitable"

A woman who controlled her partner's life, scalding him with boiling water and stabbing him, has been jailed.

Jordan Worth, 22, now living in Norfolk, pleaded guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship, wounding with intent and causing grievous bodily harm.

Luton Crown Court heard she kept food from her partner, banned him from their bed and isolated him from his family.

She was jailed for seven-and-a-half-years.

The court heard that Worth and her partner met at college in 2012 when they were both 16.

Became violent

Prosecutor Maryam Syed said from an early stage she was exercising control over him, deciding what he could wear.

Then she became violent towards him, and at their Bedfordshire home she used blunt objects to strike him, wounded him with a knife and did not help him get to hospital for treatment.

For nine months he could not sleep in the same bed as her, the court was told.

Burns to arms

The charge of controlling or coercive behaviour covered a period from April 2016 to June 2017.

Ambulance staff crew noted injuries to the victim's hand and burns to his arms and legs which were being self-treated with cling film.

The court was told Worth had thrown boiling water over him, and Miss Syed said he had second and third-degree burns which will leave permanent scarring.

"Five per cent of his total body surface was scalded," she said.