Bedfordshire woman's body not found for three days

  • 17 April 2018
Sharon Fade Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Sharon Fade's body was found in a field in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire

A woman whose body lay undiscovered for three days had killed herself, a coroner has concluded.

A dog walker found Sharon Fade's body on 12 September in a field in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire.

Her death was initially treated as murder and a man, 49, was arrested but was later released without charge.

Ms Fade, 45, of Kensington Gardens, Houghton Regis, had gone missing on 9 September, Ampthill Coroner's Court was told.

Acting senior coroner for Bedfordshire Ian Pears, concluded her death was suicide.

