Bedfordshire woman's body not found for three days
A woman whose body lay undiscovered for three days had killed herself, a coroner has concluded.
A dog walker found Sharon Fade's body on 12 September in a field in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire.
Her death was initially treated as murder and a man, 49, was arrested but was later released without charge.
Ms Fade, 45, of Kensington Gardens, Houghton Regis, had gone missing on 9 September, Ampthill Coroner's Court was told.
Acting senior coroner for Bedfordshire Ian Pears, concluded her death was suicide.