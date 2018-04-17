Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Sharon Fade's body was found in a field in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire

A woman whose body lay undiscovered for three days had killed herself, a coroner has concluded.

A dog walker found Sharon Fade's body on 12 September in a field in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire.

Her death was initially treated as murder and a man, 49, was arrested but was later released without charge.

Ms Fade, 45, of Kensington Gardens, Houghton Regis, had gone missing on 9 September, Ampthill Coroner's Court was told.

Acting senior coroner for Bedfordshire Ian Pears, concluded her death was suicide.