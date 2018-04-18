Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Koy Bentley died after being stabbed twice at a flat in Watford

A 16-year-old boy has been cleared of murdering a friend who was stabbed at a flat where they dealt drugs.

Koy Bentley, 15, was attacked in Water Lane, Watford, on 5 June 2017 and his injuries were likely to have been caused by a knife owned by his mother.

The jury at St Albans Crown Court took 20 minutes to find the boy, who cannot be named, not guilty of murder.

He had already admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was remanded in custody for sentencing on 29 May.

A 22-year-old man is also to be sentenced at a later date after pleading guilty to the same conspiracy charge along with a second charge of perverting the course of justice.

The court heard during the trial the two teenagers were dealing heroin and crack cocaine in the flat before Koy was stabbed through the lung and heart after an apparent "disagreement".