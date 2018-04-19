Image copyright Stoas Architects Image caption The two distribution centres will be built close to the A6 just outside of Bedford

Two new regional distribution centres are to be built for Aldi and the discount retailer B&M, which they say will create about 1,400 jobs.

The site is on land off Hardwick Hill at Elstow near Bedford and the warehouses are due to open in 2019.

B&M said its facility will be "one of the largest distribution facilities in the UK" at 91,000 sq m (22 acres). creating about 1,000 jobs.

The supermarket chain is building a 82,000 sq m (20 acres) warehouse.

Simon Arora, chief executive of B&M Retail Ltd, said: "Our continued nationwide growth has allowed us to invest approximately £100m in what will be one of the largest distribution facilities in the UK.

"We are delighted to be coming to Bedford and will be recruiting in 2019 as the building approaches completion."

Matthew Barnes, CEO of Aldi UK, said: "The excellent transport links and infrastructure in the area made it an obvious choice for our new distribution base as we move towards our long-term ambition of 1,000 UK stores by 2022."

Planning permission has been granted by Bedford Borough Council.