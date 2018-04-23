Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ella Parker was five months pregnant with her first child

A man has admitted killing a pregnant woman in Milton Keynes.

Ella Parker, 29, was found dead in her home in New Bradwell on 7 December. A post-mortem examination found she died from puncture wounds to the neck.

Ryan Blacknell, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Luton Crown Court, after previously denying a murder charge.

The court heard Blacknell had been suffering from schizophrenia. He will be sentenced next month.

Image caption Ms Parker was found dead at her home in Newport Road, New Bradwell

Blacknell, of no fixed address, appeared in court via video link from the secure hospital unit where he is being held.

His barrister, Andel Singh, said he would be sentenced to a hospital order under the Mental Health Act with a restriction order in place.