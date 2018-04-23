Image copyright MK Labour / YouTube Image caption Kashif Raza said he shared the video last year "without paying attention to its content"

A Labour candidate has apologised for "offence" caused after sharing an "intolerant" video on Facebook.

As reported in the MK Citizen, Kashif Raza shared a video in which a man says "faith will be tested" in a world where "illegal sexuality becomes OK".

Mr Raza deleted the video from his page and said he was "ashamed" by its "intolerant and unacceptable message".

The Labour Party said it had acknowledged Mr Raza's apology and would not be launching an inquiry.

'Not good enough'

In a statement posted on his Facebook and Twitter, Mr Raza said he shared the video last year "without paying attention to its content".

"I am very, very sorry for the post and for the hurt and offence it has caused. It is simply not good enough," he said.

The Labour candidate said he "deeply regrets" not watching the content of the video, which spoke of "these days" where "sisters can't come out except with their faces caked... dressed all tight".

Mr Raza is standing for election as a borough councillor in Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes, alongside Helen Joyce Den Dulk (Green), Knowledge Mpofu (Conservative) and Andy Reilly (Liberal Democrats).