Image copyright CGT Catapult Image caption The government-funded centre in Stevenage aims to promote gene and cell therapy, which uses parts of a patient's own body to heal damaged organs

A new £60m gene and cell manufacturing centre which could help advance the treatment of paralysis, blindness and Alzheimer's disease has opened.

It will help with the manufacture of cells and genes for use in clinical studies.

The centre was opened by Business Secretary Greg Clark.

Image copyright CGT Catapult Image caption The centre will work with private research companies in helping to bring more treatments to the market

Mr Clark said: "This unique new centre will bring together our expertise in medicines manufacturing with our world-beating science and research base to create revolutionary treatments that fight diseases like cancer and save lives."

The centre, run by Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, will also work with private companies to bring treatments to the market.