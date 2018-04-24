Image copyright Family of Matthew Hitchman Image caption Matthew Hitchman was a "caring, well-liked student who was highly regarded" by pupils and teachers, the school said

A sixth former drowned in Ecuador while on a school trip when he fell off a raft and his foot became wedged between rocks, an inquest heard.

Guides struggled to rescue Matthew Hitchman, 17, but failed because of the strong currents swirling around him.

The inquest in Buckinghamshire heard the student at the Royal Grammar School in High Wycombe died in the white-water river on 6 August last year.

Coroner Crispin Butler recorded a verdict of death by misadventure.

Mr Hitchman and 11 other pupils were on an educational trip working on a community project aimed at providing tourism income in a remote area.

Before the trip, near the town of Tena, guides briefed the pupils and each received a life jacket, safety helmet and an oar, the inquest heard.

That afternoon they were in rapids on the Hollin River in an area where recent heavy rains had caused flooding, damaged bridges and rock slides.

Arms flailing

The raft hit rocks and turned sideways tipping Mr Hitchman and another boy, who was unharmed, in to the river.

Mr Hitchman's head, with the safety helmet still on, was visible just below the surface but he was trapped and his arms were flailing, the inquest heard.

Two boys went into the water but failed to free him despite help from a guide pulling on a rope.

After recording the verdict the coroner commended all those who had tried to save the boy.

Philip Wayne, the school's headmaster said in a statement the six former had been a "caring, friendly and well liked student highly regarded by teachers and fellow pupils".

Two boys who had gone into the water later received bravery awards.