Image copyright Google Image caption Thames Valley Police said the woman was grabbed from behind when she was walking in an underpass on Silbury Boulevard

A second man has been arrested over the rape of a woman in an underpass.

Police said the attack took place under Silbury Boulevard, Milton Keynes, on 10 April between 03:15 and 03:30 BST.

A 31-year-old man from the Fishermead area of the town was arrested later that day and released on bail.

However, Thames Valley Police has since revealed that officers arrested another man, aged 30 and of no fixed abode, on suspicion of rape on Thursday. He was bailed until 17 May.

The force is continuing to appeal for witnesses and for anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.