An Audi driver who crashed into a police car door, breaking an officer's leg, during a call-out to an unrelated incident is being hunted by police.

Bedfordshire Police said two officers were investigating a missing person report when the crash happened on Sunderland Road, Sandy, on Tuesday.

The black Audi A5 was later found burned out in nearby Wynnefield Walk.

A 16-year-old girl, thought to be a passenger, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The female officer has since been discharged from hospital. Bedfordshire's assistant chief constable Jackie Sebire tweeted that she was "smiling through the pain".

In a statement the force said two officers had been responding to reports of concern for the welfare of an 18-year-old woman at about 15:50 BST on Tuesday.

They approached a black Audi A5, which made off, hitting the police car door and trapping the officer's left leg.

The Audi was later found burned out at a nearby garage block.

'Disturbing incident'

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate a further occupant who is thought to have been driving the vehicle," police said.

Det Con Jo Barkat, leading the investigation, said: "This is clearly a very disturbing incident which has left an officer with serious injuries simply for carrying out her duties to find a missing person.

"We are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around the case and would urge anyone with information that could help our investigation to contact us immediately."