The makers of TV series The Crown have been given permission to build a new film set at Elstree Studios.

Left Bank Pictures has been granted a further 10 years to create key locations at the Hertfordshire site.

Hertsmere Borough Council said that since planning permission was originally granted for filming there, a further series had been commissioned.

It meant temporary permission needed to be extended and "greater flexibility" was needed on the sets to be created.

Council papers said the proposals would see the "continued operation of Elstree Studios, supporting the film and television industry in Borehamwood and providing a source of employment within the borough".

The Crown, which is shown on Netflix and stars Claire Foy, John Lithgow and Matt Smith, tells "the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II's early reign" following political rivalries, romance and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th Century.

Elstree Studios covers 6.1 hectares and includes the George Lucas Studios and Channel 5's Big Brother House.

Temporary planning permission for a period of up to six years to put up building facades was granted in March 2015.

The Crown's production company can now use a 1.35 hectare film backlot space for a further period of up to 10 years.

It will be used to create replica period locations including central London street scenes, palaces and government properties, private mews and bomb-damaged streets.

The authority said 243 neighbours of the studios were written to, from which one objection was received.

Left Bank Pictures said it was not commenting on the permission at this stage.