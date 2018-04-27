Image copyright Family photo Image caption Albertina Choules, known as Tina, had lived alone since the death of her husband in 2004

A man who killed an 81-year-old woman in a "revolting" attack and then set fire to her body has been detained indefinitely.

Tautvydas Narbutas, 25, climbed through a window at Albertina Choules's remote cottage near Marlow on 6 July, 2016.

The Lithuanian, who is schizophrenic, denied murder and admitted manslaughter through diminished responsibility.

The judge said he would remain in a secure hospital for "probably a very long time indeed".

Reading Crown Court heard he inflicted severe injuries to Mrs Choules's head, arms and ribs using a machete, a stake and sticks.

She managed to call 999 during the attack, and Narbutas hit a police officer with a brick and was tasered several times before he was arrested.

'Humiliating degradation'

The prosecutor said he was found naked and burning the body on a small fire in the garden.

Sentencing Narbutas, who also admitted one count of affray, Mr Justice Stuart-Smith said: "What you did was deeply shocking and utterly revolting to anyone in their right mind.

"You broke into her home, attacking her with sustained ferocity and inflicting humiliating degradation upon her."

"You will remain in a secure hospital probably for a very long time indeed and, if it's ever safe for you to be released, it will only be under the closest of monitoring.

Image caption The victim was not afraid of living in an isolated spot, her family said

Narbutas, of Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe, had come to the UK to look for work less than a month before the attack.

Mrs Choules, known as Tina, had lived alone at the property in Ragmans Lane since her husband died in 2004 and had no children.

In a statement released at the time, her family said she was "incredibly special, as was her simple, self-sufficient way of life with no electricity, television or washing machine".

She was "completely selfless" and would be missed "very dearly", they added.