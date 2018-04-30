Image copyright Facebook Image caption Krzysztof Sontowski, 36, died after his head and torso were trapped by a lorry at the DHL depot in Milton Keynes

Courier company DHL has been fined £2 million over the death of a worker at one of its depots.

Krzysztof Sontowski, 36, died after he was crushed by a reversing lorry at the site in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, in February 2015.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard Mr Sontowski was at the rear of the vehicle when he became trapped between the lorry and the loading bay.

DHL admitted two breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act last year.

Judge Francis Sheridan described Mr Sontowski's death as a "dreadful and avoidable accident".

The court had heard Mr Sontowski helped unload large goods lorries at the depot.

On the day he died, he was at the rear of a vehicle and appeared to be trying to get the driver's attention in the wing mirror.

The court was told he looked round and his head and torso became trapped between the lorry and the loading bay.

Judge Sheridan said Mr Sontowski's death was as a result of a wheel-locking mechanism failing on equipment used to load and unload goods from lorries.

'Alarm bells'

He referred to a similar failing in 2012 which was reported to managers but they "failed to take the responsibility to deal with it".

The judge said at that point "alarm bells really, really should have been raised".

DHL was praised by Judge Sheridan for providing financial support to Mr Sontowski's family after the accident.

He said the courier company had taken the proceedings "exceptionally seriously" and failings reported after Mr Sontowski's death had been addressed.