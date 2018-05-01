Image copyright Google Image caption Jamie Clarke was thrown from his scooter and required "multiple bouts of surgery"

A scooter rider targeted in an alleged attempted murder was so badly injured that witnesses feared his legs were "severed", a jury has heard.

Jamie Clarke was thrown from his vehicle in the crash with a BMW on North Approach Road, Watford in August.

John Boyle-Matcham, 23, of St Albans Road, Watford denies attempted murder and an alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Prosecutors told St Albans Crown Court he "manoeuvred" to hit the victim.

They allege that Mr Boyle-Matcham deliberately drove his father's black BMW into Mr Clarke's silver and grey Gilera Runner 125 scooter.

They say it followed an earlier encounter between the two at traffic lights at the junction of St Albans Road and Garston Lane.

A jury have been told he has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

CCTV footage

Prosecutor Max Hardy said the weather was fine and that it was daylight when the collision happened just before 18:00 BST on 28 August on the small two lane road.

He also said Mr Clarke was taken by helicopter to St George's hospital in Tooting where he was an in-patient for two months, requiring "multiple bouts of surgery and... two weeks of intensive care".

CCTV footage from camera at the Imam Hussein Foundation was played to the jury which showed the BMW striking the scooter, sending Mr Clarke in the air.

Later that evening Mr Boyle-Matcham dialled 999 and told the police that the bike had pulled out at him and he had panicked. He was arrested and tested negative for drink and drugs.

In police interviews he said the collision was not intended and he was really sorry about what happened.

He denied there had been an encounter earlier that day at the traffic lights.

The trial continues.