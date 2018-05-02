Image caption The lunch in honour of George Michael was cancelled but no refunds have been issued

The Charity Commission has said it is "aware of serious concerns" about a charity which cancelled a lunch in honour of George Michael.

The Heritage Foundation took £90 from about 200 people for a meal to coincide with the unveiling of a blue plaque for the singer at Bushey Meads School.

No new date has been announced and no refunds issued.

The foundation said it had been let down by a sponsor and the lunch "will take place" in the future.

The organisation is one of several which arrange for blue plaques to honour deceased celebrities.

George Michael - who died aged 53 in December 2016 - moved to Bushey in Hertfordshire with his family when he was a teenager.

Image caption The plaque was erected by The Heritage Foundation, but a lunch associated with the event was cancelled

His plaque was unveiled on 15 April at the school where he met Andrew Ridgeley before the pair went on to form Wham! in the 1980s.

When the lunch was cancelled, both Ridgeley and Shirlie Holliman of Pepsi and Shirlie, who were originally Wham's backing singers, pulled out of the unveiling.

At the time, The Heritage Foundation's chairman, David Graham, said in a message on its website that the "unfortunate circumstances" leading to the cancellation included his "present medical condition".

"This has been done with great reluctance and I apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment.

"This tribute lunch to the late, great George Michael will take place on a new date in the near future tbc."

'Regulatory action'

A subsequent letter from Mr Graham's solicitor said the money received from tickets was used to "satisfy the existing debts of the foundation".

It said it had received an "undertaking of support from a sponsor" who was expected to cover the cost of the event - and another for the actress Diana Dors - but it "was not forthcoming" and The Heritage Foundation "has not been able to hold the events".

The letter said the events "will take place" and a parallel organisation would be established to hold events for both celebrities in the summer for which there will be free entry for those who have paid for tickets previously.

Mr Graham has been approached by the BBC for further comment.

A Charity Commission spokesman said: "We are aware of serious concerns regarding The Heritage Foundation which is run by The Arts and Entertainment Charitable Trust.

"We are currently analysing information to assess the risks and concerns which may require regulatory action."