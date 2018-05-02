Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Sabah Khan was jailed for 22 years in October 2017

A woman who murdered her sister while having an affair with her husband has failed to have her sentence reduced.

Sabah Khan stabbed Saima Khan, 34, who was at home with her four children in Luton on 23 May 2016.

She was jailed for a minimum of 22 years at the Old Bailey in October, after admitting murder.

During her trial the court heard she left Mrs Khan with 68 different injuries and her internet history included "hiring a hitman for £200".

Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Care worker Saima Khan was found with 68 different injuries in Overstone Road, Luton on 23 May 2016

Lawyers for Sabah Khan, 28, formally of Overstone Road, Luton, argued at the Criminal Appeal Court that her minimum jail term was far too harsh and should be reduced.

They said her guilty plea, relative youth, good character and remorse should be taken into consideration.

They said, while the murder had been pre-meditated, the "method of executing" it had only been decided hours before.

For many years the sisters had been "extremely close", the court was told.

Mr Justice Morris, sitting with two other judges, dismissed the appeal, saying it was a "'horrendous and brutal murder involving at least 68 stab injuries."

"We are not persuaded that the minimum term imposed by the sentencing judge was manifestly excessive."