Image copyright Stevenage Borough Council Image caption The Labour Party retained control in Stevenage

On a good night for the Conservatives in Hertfordshire, the party retained control of Welwyn Hatfield Council despite losing two seats.

Party sources before the count said it could lose overall control of the council but it now has 25 seats, Labour has 15 and the Lib Dems eight.

The Tories lost two seats to the Lib Dems, which took a seat from Labour.

Conservatives also retained control of St Albans and Broxbourne, where they also took the UKIP seat.

Labour retained control in Stevenage but lost three seats.

Elections took place in St Albans, Broxbourne, Welwyn Hatfield, Stevenage, Three Rivers, North Herts and Watford which also had a mayoral election - four council's results are in so far.

In St Albans, where the Tories have controlled the council since 2015, the party lost a seat to the Lib Dems, which also took a seat from Labour.

The Conservatives now have 30 seats, Labour have six and the Lib Dems have 19, with two independents and one Green councillor.

No UKIP representation

The Hertfordshire County Council by-election saw Labour take St Albans North from the Lib Dems, with Roma Mills winning the seat ahead of Karen Young.

It was up for grabs after Lib Dem councillor Charlotte Hogg decided to stand down.

At Broxbourne Borough Council, where 10 seats were being defended, the Tories gained a seat from UKIP, giving them 28 seats on the council, with Labour unchanged on two and leaving UKIP with no representation.

Labour have controlled Stevenage Borough Council since its creation as a non-metropolitan district in 1973 and this did not change after Thursday's poll but they lost three seats, two to the Conservatives and one to the Lib Dems.

One of the Conservatives' gains in Stevenage was won by two votes. In the Old Town ward, Tory Jody Hanafin won with 1,012 votes against the Labour Party's Monika Cherney-Craw with 1,010.

The Labour Party now have 26 seats on the council, with the Tories on nine and the Lib Dems on four.