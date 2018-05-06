Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Luton Town have been promoted twice in the last four seasons

An open-top bus tour marking Luton Town's promotion to League One is taking place later.

The Hatters were promoted to League One after a 1-1 draw with Carlisle United, but they cannot catch Accrington Stanley at the top of the league.

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet said the event would be "a great opportunity for the whole town to enjoy the promotion party".

The event begins at 12:00 BST at the club's Kenilworth Road ground.

From there the bus will head along Dunstable Road, Telford Way and Manchester Street to St George's Square, where a number of short celebratory speeches will take place.

Image caption Thousands of people celebrated when Luton won promotion to the Football League in 2008-09

Players and officials will attend a civic reception in the Town Hall.

Live music will play on stage until about 14:30 and large screens will display this season's highlights.

Mr Sweet said the event "underlines the great relationship we have with the town", adding: "We hope that supporters turn out in their thousands."

Mill Street, New Bedford Road, Bridge Street, Inkerman Street, Wellington Street, Dunstable Place and Oak Road will be closed from 09:00 to 16:00 while the event takes place.

Promotion ends a 10-year spell outside the top three tiers for Luton, but it did not stop manager Nathan Jones insisting his side had been the best in League Two.