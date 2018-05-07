Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The area around the nearby McColls supermarket was cordoned off on Sunday night and Monday morning

Flowers have been laid in the memory of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death near a supermarket.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in Bishopscote Road, Luton, on Sunday evening.

The area around the nearby McColls supermarket was cordoned off on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are looking for an Asian male aged between 15 and 25.

Det Ch Insp Mike Branston said: "Anybody who may have seen anything suspicious or anyone with dash cam footage is asked call the police.

"The rise in knife crime across the country is well documented. This appears to be an isolated incident."

One resident said: "He had his whole life before him. This shouldn't have happened. Everyone wants to know why and how this happened.

"He was well liked and a genuine lad."