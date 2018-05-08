Beds, Herts & Bucks

Waryam Hussain: Luton stab victim, 20, named by police

  • 8 May 2018
Bishopscote Road Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Flowers were placed outside McColls in tribute of Waryam Hussain

A 20-year-old man stabbed to death outside a convenience store has been named by police.

Waryam Hussain, of Bristol Road, Luton, was pronounced dead near McColls on Bishopscote Road in his hometown on Sunday afternoon.

Bedfordshire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a single stab wound.

Officers have launched a murder investigation into what they are calling a "terrible event".

Det Insp Phil Moss said: "We will never tolerate knife crime, and are doing all we can to investigate what happened."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Police cordoned off the scene on Bishopscote Road

