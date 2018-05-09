Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A friend of 20-year-old Waryam Hussain said he would "always be in their heart"

A vigil has been held in memory of a 20-year-old man killed with a single stab wound outside a convenience store.

Waryam Hussain, of Bristol Road, Luton, was pronounced dead near McColls on Bishopscote Road in his hometown on Sunday afternoon.

Friends gathered to pay their respects on Tuesday evening, with one describing him as "hard-working", "loved" and with a "clean heart".

"Not a single person has a bad word to say about him," he said.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Hussain died from a single stab wound

The friend told the BBC that Mr Hussain used to work six days a week for his family and he "wanted to make them proud".

He said he "made time for everyone", including taking care of youngsters, and "it is going to take us time to get over him".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Emergency services were called at about 16:40 to Bishopscote Road in Luton on Sunday

A murder investigation has been launched by police, who have appealed for anyone with dash cam or aerial drone footage of the scene to get in touch.