Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption John Boyle-Matchem said he "wanted to scare" the scooter rider

A BMW driver accused of trying to kill a moped rider by driving at him has been convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jamie Clarke suffered serious leg injuries when he was thrown from his motor scooter in the crash with a BMW on North Approach Road, Watford.

John Boyle-Matcham, 23, of St Albans Road, Watford, had denied the charge and had also denied attempted murder.

He told St Albans Crown Court he "never intended to hit" Mr Clarke.

The jury, who were told he admitted the lesser charge of causing grievous bodily harm, found him not guilty of attempted murder.

Boyle-Matchem steered his father's black BMW car into Mr Clarke's silver and grey Gilera Runner 125 at about 18:00 BST last August Bank Holiday Monday.

Prosecutors said it followed an encounter earlier in the day between the two at traffic lights at the junction of St Albans Road and Garston Lane.

'Bad feeling'

Mr Clarke, from Watford, had such bad leg injuries that a witness thought they had been severed and needed "multiple bouts of surgery and... two weeks of intensive care".

The victim, who is in his early 20s, told the court there was "bad feeling" between the pair "over a girl from many years ago".

Prosecutor Max Hardy told the jury Boyle-Matcham manoeuvred the BMW into the oncoming lane and was "trying to hit Jamie Clarke".

Boyle-Matchem said he "wanted to scare him".

Judge Marie Catterson adjourned sentence until a later date. She said he faces a "lengthy custodial sentence" and remanded him in custody.