Welwyn North train fire causes rail disruption
A fire onboard a train is causing disruption to rail passengers travelling to London.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue was called to the blaze in the engine compartment of a train at Welwyn North station at 13:06 BST.
A spokesman for the fire service said the incident is ongoing, as crews tackle the "deep-seated fire".
National Rail said the incident will disrupt journeys into London Kings Cross until 18:00 BST.
The British Transport Police said all passengers had been "safely removed" from the train, which was travelling from Hull to London Kings Cross.
Gordon Archer, who runs the Deli Stop cafe at Welwyn North station, said "hundreds of people" were evacuated from the train.
Routes affected by the fire are:
- Grand Central trains between Sunderland, Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross
- Great Northern trains between Cambridge, Peterborough, Royston, Cambridge North, Letchworth Garden City and London Kings Cross
- Hull Trains between Beverley, Hull and London Kings Cross
- Virgin Trains East Coast between Leeds, Edinburgh, Lincoln, Harrogate, York and London Kings Cross