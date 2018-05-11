Image copyright London Luton Airport Image caption Workers including firefighters, security staff and baggage handlers will take part in the strike.

Workers at Luton Airport are to go on strike over the May Bank Holiday weekend - with passengers warned to expect delays.

Firefighters, baggage handlers, and security staff are among those taking part in the industrial action.

The Unite union urged bosses to "get around the table and negotiate a fair deal" with workers.

A spokesman for Luton Airport said it is "disappointed that Unite member have chosen this course of action".

Industrial action is due to take place between 07:00 on Friday 25 May and 06:30 on Wednesday 30 May,

The union said the strike ballot was in response to the company's "paltry pay offer, despite sky-high pay increases for the bosses and record passenger numbers".

The airport previously said it had already made a revised offer in line with inflation and qualifying employees would receive a bonus of about £5,000 from its profit share scheme.