Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption David Molloy was found stabbed at a house in Hemel Hempstead

A man is to go on trial charged with the murder of a father-of-one in Hertfordshire.

David Molloy, 24, suffered stab wounds and died in a house on Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead, just after 02:20 GMT on 13 March.

Mohammed Tariq Khalid, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty at Luton Crown Court via a prison video link.

Three other people have been granted bail in connection with Mr Molloy's death.

Matthew Eyles, 44, of no fixed address, Emma Payne, 40, of Eight Acres, Tring, and Paul Smith, 48, of Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, all pleaded not guilty to a charge of assisting an offender.

Mr Smith pleaded not guilty to a further charge of perverting the course of justice.

Mr Khalid was remanded in custody and will stand trial in August.