DIY retailer Wickes is to cut a third of its head office workforce in a bid to reduce costs.

Parent company Travis Perkins said the cull would affect workers in Watford, Hertfordshire, where it employs 300 people.

Wickes currently has 246 stores across the UK and employs about 7,000 people.

A spokeswoman said the business was "committed to fully supporting all those affected".

Last month, parent company Travis Perkins revealed that its consumer division, including Wickes, saw like-for-like sales drop 4.6% in the first three months of the year, citing "weakness in the UK DIY market".

Chief executive John Carter said at the time: "Whilst the mixed trading conditions in our markets are expected to continue in the near term, we remain confident in the longer-term outlook for the building materials market."

A Wickes spokeswoman said: "In order to continue to drive growth for our business, we have been re-shaping our support centre to allow us to be leaner and more agile, and focus on key areas of growth in our multi-channel/digital businesses.

"The new structure will result in the reduction of approximately 100 out of 7,000 roles in the business.

"The business is committed to fully supporting all those affected."