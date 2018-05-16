Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed Waryam Hussain died from a single stab wound

The death of a man killed by a single stab wound could be linked to another stabbing that occurred less than two hours earlier, police said.

Waryam Hussain, 20, died after being attacked on Bishopscote Road, Luton, at about 16:40 BST on 6 May.

At about 15:00 a man sustained serious injuries after he was stabbed in the leg in Dumfries Street, Luton.

Bedfordshire Police said it was "working to establish whether there are any connections" between the incidents.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in connection with the Dumfries Street attack.

He was remanded in custody after a court appearance.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about either stabbing to contact them.