Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A large plume of smoke could be seen across Hitchin

Crews are tacking a large fire on an industrial estate in Hertfordshire and the plume of smoke can been seen for miles around.

The fire service said it was called to a blaze involving about 100 tonnes of electrical goods in Cadwell Lane, Hitchin at 09:40.

It said six crews and an aerial ladder platform were there.

A yard manager said the fire at Nationwide Metal Recycling involves "plastic material".

Image copyright Kasia Burke Image caption The fire service said it was called to a fire involving electrical goods

People are being advised to avoid the area, while the council in neighbouring Stevenage has warned its residents to close their windows and doors as smoke is spreading towards the town.

The East of England Ambulance Service said no-one has been injured.

Image copyright Lisa Stapleton

Image copyright James Potter