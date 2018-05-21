Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Neither of the men are thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an Imam and another man were shot in the street.

A man in his 30s was seriously injured after being shot in the face in Portland Road, Luton, on 5 April, while the Imam suffered minor injuries.

Karl Quinn, 30, of Gelding Close, Luton, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was remanded.

Five others arrested in connection with the shooting will face no further action.